Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 conduct routine flight operations while operating in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)

