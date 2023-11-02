An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, flies over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78) during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 18:31
|Photo ID:
|8105522
|VIRIN:
|231020-N-XJ026-1148
|Resolution:
|4921x3281
|Size:
|492.95 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
