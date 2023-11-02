Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Routine Flight Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Routine Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, flies over the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78) during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)

