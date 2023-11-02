An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN78) during routine flight operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy's newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy's capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Steiner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:31 Photo ID: 8105526 VIRIN: 231020-N-XJ026-1183 Resolution: 5115x3410 Size: 508.73 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Routine Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.