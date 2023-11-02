Two E/A-18G Growlers, attached to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, fly by the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:31 Photo ID: 8105527 VIRIN: 231020-N-JJ744-1171 Resolution: 4030x2687 Size: 1.55 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.