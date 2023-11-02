Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Flight Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Simon Pike 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Two E/A-18G Growlers, attached to the “Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, fly by the world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during routine operations in the Mediterranean Sea, Oct. 20, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is currently operating in the Mediterranean Sea, at the direction of the Secretary of Defense. The U.S. maintains forward-deployed, ready, and postured forces to deter aggression and support security and stability around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Simon Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.03.2023 18:31
    Photo ID: 8105527
    VIRIN: 231020-N-JJ744-1171
    Resolution: 4030x2687
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine Flight Operations
    Routine Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Routine Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Routine Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sailors
    US Navy
    CVW 8
    JJ744
    East Mediteranian Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT