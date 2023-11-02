Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing

Airmen from the 2nd Munitions Squadron attach bomb lug extenders and hardback assembly onto a BLU-109 bomb body during the Global Strike Challenge Sep. 7, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Approximately 450 Airmen from four major commands train for and compete in challenges against the best of the other units with similar aircrew and maintenance missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

