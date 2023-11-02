Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 2nd Munitions Squadron install fuzes into the tails of BLU-109 bomb bodies during the Global Strike Challenge Sep. 7, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Each GSC team was evaluated on their performance in events that require teamwork, efficiency, and innovative thinking.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

    This work, Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Seth Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Munitions
    Barksdale
    Global Strike Challenge
    2 MUNS

