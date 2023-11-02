Airmen from the 2nd Munitions Squadron install fuzes into the tails of BLU-109 bomb bodies during the Global Strike Challenge Sep. 7, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Each GSC team was evaluated on their performance in events that require teamwork, efficiency, and innovative thinking.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)
Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing
