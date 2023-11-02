Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing

Airman 1st Class Morgan Allen-Williams, 2nd Munitions crew member, Technical Sgt Erick Vernia, 2nd Munitions crew member, Senior Airman Jonathan Morales, 2nd Munitions crew member, use a forklift to lift a BLU-109 bomb body onto the munitions assembly conveyor table during the Global Strike Challenge Sep. 7, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber, intercontinental ballistic missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson)

