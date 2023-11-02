Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Strike Challenge 2023 - 2nd Bomb Wing

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Seth Watson | Airmen from the 2nd Munitions Squadron attach bomb lug extenders and hardback assembly

    LA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Nia Jacobs 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – The 2nd Bomb Wing is one of nine Air Force Global Strike Command bases competing in the 2023 Global Strike Challenge.

    They are competing against teams from Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

    Approximately 450 Airmen from four major commands train for and compete in challenges against the best of the other units with similar aircrew and maintenance missions.

    The competitors train for months to prepare for the challenge.

    “As a team we’re training to make sure that we’re prepared,” said Senior Airman Hayden Spaulding, a 2nd Munitions Squadron GSC competitor.

    Spaulding said that accuracy, quickness, and safety will give them a chance in this year’s challenge.

    Over the course of two days Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Group were evaluated in the weapons, munitions, and crew chief categories.

    The teams were evaluated on their performance in events that require teamwork, efficiency, and innovative thinking.

    At both the weapons and munitions evaluations the teams each had an audience of supporters watching as each crew member worked as quickly as they could with two evaluators watching their every move. The evaluators wrote down notes as they meticulously observed the crews perform each task while timers counted each passing second until the tasks were complete.

    Each team evaluation was collected from the participating units to be scored. Then judges decide which teams did the best quality work in the quickest amount of time.

    “I think I speak for the team when I say, we’re ready to win,” said Spaulding

    The competition winners will be announced and the GSC will be concluded during the scoring ceremony November 8.

