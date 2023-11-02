FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro observes a demonstration provided by a Marine assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) at Fort George G. Meade, during a command tour on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) and MARFORCYBER to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 11.03.2023 07:25 Photo ID: 8103622 VIRIN: 231101-N-KT462-1385 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.9 MB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Jon Dasbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.