SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro observes a demonstration provided by a Marine assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) at Fort George G. Meade, during a command tour on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) and MARFORCYBER to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)
11.01.2023
11.03.2023
8103622
231101-N-KT462-1385
2100x1500
1.9 MB
FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
6
1
