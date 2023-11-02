SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro takes a tour of command spaces at U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) at Fort George G. Meade on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured FCC and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)

