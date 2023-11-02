SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace / U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command / Marine Corps Information Command, provides Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro a tour of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) at Fort George G. Meade on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) and MARFORCYBER to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)

