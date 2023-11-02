FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro meets with Sailors and civilians assigned to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) at Fort George G. Meade on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured FCC and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2023 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8103616
|VIRIN:
|231101-N-KT462-1024
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Jon Dasbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
