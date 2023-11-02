Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace [Image 6 of 8]

    SECNAV Del Toro Visits Front Lines of Navy and Marine Corps’ Cyber Battlespace

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jon Dasbach 

    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (Nov. 1, 2023) Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro speaks to service members and civilians assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER) at Fort George G. Meade, during a command tour on Nov. 1, 2023. SECNAV toured U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) and MARFORCYBER to receive an overview of ongoing efforts to build a culture of warfighting excellence through research, development, science, and technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Jon Dasbach)

    Secretary of the Navy
    U.S. Fleet Cyber Command
    SECNAV
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyber Command
    Fort George G. Mead

