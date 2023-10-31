Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response [Image 10 of 10]

    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Yates, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, leaves the scene after responding to a simulated unexploded ordnance call during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 05:23
    Photo ID: 8101170
    VIRIN: 231031-F-QO603-1409
    Resolution: 5412x3601
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Thomas Sjoberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response
    51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Unexploded Ordnance
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    51st Civil Engineer Squadron
    Vigilant Defense 24
    Simulated UXO Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT