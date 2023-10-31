51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carson Hudson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, takes a photo of a simulated unexploded ordnance during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. The 51st Fighter Wing guards the freedom of 51 million people by deterring aggression, defending the ROK, and defeating any attack against the ironclad ROK-US Alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

