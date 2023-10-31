51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Yates, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, prepares to dispose of a simulated unexploded ordnance during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

