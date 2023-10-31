51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carson Hudson, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, removes a branch from a simulated unexploded ordnance during Vigilant Defense 24 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. VD24 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

Date Taken: 10.31.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR