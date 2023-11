51st CES EOD team trains on UXO response

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Yates, left, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, and Staff Sgt. Carson Hudson, 51st CES EOD team leader, respond to a simulated unexploded ordnance call during the Vigilant Defense 24 training event at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 31, 2023. VD24 tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg)

