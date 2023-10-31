Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4]

    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan

    NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah (in blue), provides a recap of the status of a Dungeons & Dragons scenario that has been ongoing since 2022, to a group of engineers from USACE JED, at Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. The group of seven, who originally met during the summer of 2022, began playing D&D together and will continually meet once a month to play the fantasy-based role-playing game. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 02:25
    Photo ID: 8101026
    VIRIN: 231007-D-SI704-5817
    Resolution: 6576x4180
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan
    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan
    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan
    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USACE #Corpsofengineers #Engineering #Engineers #Engineer #Japan #Japanese #Tokyo #Roleplay #RPG #G

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT