U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah (in blue), provides a recap of the status of a Dungeons & Dragons scenario that has been ongoing since 2022, to a group of engineers from USACE JED, at Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. The group of seven, who originally met during the summer of 2022, began playing D&D together and will continually meet once a month to play the fantasy-based role-playing game. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

