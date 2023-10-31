U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah, sifts through a box of three-dimensionally printed characters prior to the start of a Dungeons & Dragons game, at Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. Utilizing a 3-D printer and an online program to construct a model for characters, monsters, and even buildings, the USACE JED D&D group will select their 1-inch-tall figurines for each scenario they play through together. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 8101025 VIRIN: 231007-D-SI704-4864 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 7.2 MB Location: NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.