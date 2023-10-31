U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah, sifts through a box of three-dimensionally printed characters prior to the start of a Dungeons & Dragons game, at Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. Utilizing a 3-D printer and an online program to construct a model for characters, monsters, and even buildings, the USACE JED D&D group will select their 1-inch-tall figurines for each scenario they play through together. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2023 02:25
|Photo ID:
|8101025
|VIRIN:
|231007-D-SI704-4864
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT