Three-Dimensionally printed figurines adorn a kitchen table overlayed by a digital Dungeons & Dragons map display at Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. Each figure was generated on a computer, meticulously detailed using descriptions and designs of each individual player’s character. The game pieces are then used during the role-playing game’s sessions, which last anywhere from 1-3 hours, once at month. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 8101024 VIRIN: 231007-D-SI704-6769 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 6.03 MB Location: NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.