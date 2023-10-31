U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah (in blue), oversees a game of Dungeons & Dragons in Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. Asiamah acts as the Dungeon Master, or DM, for the group of engineers who participate in the famous roleplaying game, where players take on the roles of characters in a fantasy world. Guided by a Dungeon Master, or DM, who serves as the storyteller and referee, players navigate complex narratives called campaigns, solve puzzles, and battle monsters. The game requires creative thinking, strategic planning, and, most importantly, collaboration among the players. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.02.2023 02:24 Photo ID: 8101023 VIRIN: 231007-D-SI704-1206 Resolution: 6016x4228 Size: 5.46 MB Location: NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.