    Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan [Image 1 of 4]

    Construction &amp; Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan

    NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.07.2023

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District’s (USACE JED) Fire Protection Engineer, Sam Asiamah (in blue), oversees a game of Dungeons & Dragons in Nakameguro, Tokyo, Japan. Asiamah acts as the Dungeon Master, or DM, for the group of engineers who participate in the famous roleplaying game, where players take on the roles of characters in a fantasy world. Guided by a Dungeon Master, or DM, who serves as the storyteller and referee, players navigate complex narratives called campaigns, solve puzzles, and battle monsters. The game requires creative thinking, strategic planning, and, most importantly, collaboration among the players. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.02.2023 02:24
    Photo ID: 8101023
    VIRIN: 231007-D-SI704-1206
    Resolution: 6016x4228
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: NAKAMEGURO, TOKYO, JP
