Construction & Dragons: Engineers bond over Roleplay in Japan

A lightning bolt screeches through a dense thicket of trees, heating the air as it barrels toward its tense target - a group of three humanoid beasts covered in coarse fur, piercing scarlet eyes - a thick foam escaping the corners of their mouths. Werewolves, whose feral stance signals immediate danger.



Located 100 yards away await a team of seven - among them are a wizard, with robes of billowing velvet, too big for the wearer. A paladin, whose shining silver armor and battle mace reflect a blinding light. A bard, born from a dragon, sits poised to provide support to the group, a conjured owl perched atop their shoulder. A pair of large wings beat the wind from above. The team's archer hovers in the air, silently drawing a bow. A blaze of fire ignites behind them all, coating a short sword in preparation for combat - its wielder, a halfling blood hunter warrior, stands resolute - a distinct difference from their ordinarily meek presence.



No, you aren't reading the latest in a fantasy book series- it's a depiction of a recent scenario that some of the engineers at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) experienced while engaged in a tabletop game of Dungeons & Dragons, or D&D as those in the know say.



In the world of engineering, problem-solving, analytical thinking, and teamwork are essential skills. But what happens when engineers put down their tools and pick up their dice - a harmonious match of imagination, complexity, and friendship building.



D&D is a game of imagination and storytelling, where players take on the roles of characters in a fantasy world. Guided by a Dungeon Master, or DM, who serves as the storyteller and referee, players navigate complex narratives called campaigns, solve puzzles, and battle monsters. The game requires creative thinking, strategic planning, and, most importantly, collaboration among the players.



For Sam Asiamah, JED’s Fire Protection Engineer, who identifies as an octogenarian deep gnome barbarian, the game has given him a chance to make unbreakable bonds during his stay in The Land of the Rising Sun as a campaign’s DM.



“I was invited out for dinner when I first arrived in Japan by some coworkers, and they mentioned an interest in playing D&D but didn't have a DM,” Asiamah said. “I had just left a campaign in the U.S. where I was a DM, so it was a perfect fit: a newish DM who had to stop his in-person campaign to move to Japan, and a new group of friends who needed one.”



Sam and his group use the computer application Discord to discuss game details and settings, where the eight-person team, made of JED employees whose expertise ranges from mechanical engineering, safety and occupational health, and emergency management, all communicate schedules, tactics, and even where to meet for dinner.



“It has been a good way to build relationships outside of work - I think the cool thing about D&D is that while it is fun to play with an elaborate setup, as long as you have the right group of people it will still be a fun time full of laughs,” said Stacia Bell, part-time dragonborn bard, full-time Project Engineer for JED’s Kanagawa Resident Office (KRO). “I am so thankful for my co-workers, I think it is the people around you that make the work worth it, and we have some really quality people here at JED.”



Fast-forward a year, and the new group of eight has been raiding dungeons and defeating monsters monthly, each game played at a different member's home. The time in between campaigns has allowed the friends to meet outside of the office, and the gates of Camp Zama, letting them explore Japan together.



“I’ve had no issues making new friends in Japan, and everyone seems to have this similar adventurer’s spirit, so I’m always able to find a friend willing to explore a new area of Japan with me,” said Zachary Kelsey, a Mechanical Engineer with JED’s Engineering Division, whose character is a humanoid bird hunter ranger. “I’m involved with many more activities in Japan compared to the USA. I love it here. I can’t imagine a better place to work and live while overseas.”



The Engineers, who all play characters with distinct, colorful personalities, races, and quirks, highlight the immense amount of imagination put into crafting the universe they traverse monthly – actions, decisions, and scenarios, all decided by the roll of a dice.



“I like the creative freedom that you as a player have, I think it is fun to see how differently people approach situations or puzzles - every action hanging on a dice roll can lead to hilarious situations that require you to be able to think on your feet and to immediately pivot and change the plan on the fly,” mentioned Bell. “I enjoy the ensuing chaos that seems to always occur during a session.”



Since ‘freedom’ is the name of the game, the number of scenarios that can occur during a session can be endless, which for Engineers and their creative minds, means anything and everything can happen.



“I had never heard or played D&D before, but I had experience playing video games, so I [decided to] try it,” said Vanessa Matheny, JED’s Safety and Occupational Health Specialist, and a heavily armored Paladin. “I like that we get to role play our characters and pretty much do anything, from getting to do solo side quests, or go with the group [exploring] - all we need is good Wi-Fi and our cellphone to play.”



With the group’s next session due to start in just a few weeks, invitations are always open and even include past employees of JED who have since moved away onto their next adventure. The one-year veterans warmly welcome new faces of any skill level. To them, D&D isn’t just a game, but a bridge that connects these Engineers, letting them get together and play something familiar in their new, and somewhat unfamiliar home.



“We just love playing and hanging out together,” said Asiamah, the group’s organizer. “Whether it’s going through a campaign or meeting up for lunch or dinner, it’s a great way to spend time in Japan.”