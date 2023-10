USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231030-N-ED185-1090

KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Capt. Dale Klein, the commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Jeremy Parm, the commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), during a change of command ceremony for the submarine. Cmdr. Scott Turner relieved Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

Date Taken: 10.30.2023 by PO1 Brian Reynolds