USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Pete Miller, a retired U.S. Navy captain, speaks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (722). Cmdr. Scott Turner relieved Cmdr. Jeremy Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
