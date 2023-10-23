231030-N-ED185-1064
KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Capt. Dale Klein, the commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722). Cmdr. Scott Turner relieved Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 17:44
|Photo ID:
|8096458
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-ED185-1064
|Resolution:
|3953x2824
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Brian Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT