USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Capt. Dale Klein, the commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, passes through side boys during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722). Cmdr. Scott Turner relieved Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

