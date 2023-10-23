Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    231030-N-ED185-1085
    KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Capt. Dale Klein, the commodore of Submarine Squadron 19, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Jeremy Parm, the commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), during a change of command ceremony for the submarine. Cmdr. Scott Turner relieved Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds)

