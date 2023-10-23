USS Key West Holds Change of Command Ceremony

231030-N-ED185-1111

KEYPORT, Wash. (Oct. 30, 2023) Cmdr. Scott Turner, the commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 722), speaks during a change of command ceremony for the submarine. Turner relieved Parm as commanding officer of Key West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian G. Reynolds

Date Taken: 10.30.2023