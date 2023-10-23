Cadets from Army ROTC compete in the 2-mile run on October 20, 2022, during 4th Brigade's Army ROTC Ranger Challenge. Teams from across the brigade met at Fort Barfoot, Va., October 20-22 to compete and determine the top two teams who would advance and represent their brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point in April 2024. | U.S Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.30.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 8095681 VIRIN: 231020-A-PG511-3171 Resolution: 5431x3621 Size: 1019.61 KB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.