Cadets from Army ROTC compete in the 2-mile run on October 20, 2022, during 4th Brigade's Army ROTC Ranger Challenge. Teams from across the brigade met at Fort Barfoot, Va., October 20-22 to compete and determine the top two teams who would advance and represent their brigade at the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition held at West Point in April 2024. | U.S Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
This work, 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
