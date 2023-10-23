4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

Cadets from Furman University pose after being awarded second place in the 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Oct. 22, at Fort Barfoot, Va. Liberty University and Furman University will represent 4th Brigade Army ROTC in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

