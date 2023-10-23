Cadets from Furman University pose after being awarded second place in the 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Oct. 22, at Fort Barfoot, Va. Liberty University and Furman University will represent 4th Brigade Army ROTC in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8095678
|VIRIN:
|231022-A-PG511-2190
|Resolution:
|4376x2917
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
