    4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from Liberty University pose after being awarded first place in the 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge, Oct. 22, at Fort Barfoot, Va. Liberty University and Furman University will represent 4th Brigade Army ROTC in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition hosted by the United States Military Academy. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 10.30.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 8095677
    VIRIN: 231022-A-PG511-1226
    Resolution: 5224x3483
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    This work, 4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Cadet Command
    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    USACC
    4th Brigade Army ROTC
    The All-American Brigade

