4th Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | 2023

The University of Virginia’s Ranger Challenge Team took first place in the small program category at 4th Brigade Army ROTC’s Ranger Challenge on October 22 at Fort Barfoot, Va. | U.S. Army photo by Sarah Windmueller
|10.22.2023
|10.30.2023 12:29
|8095679
|231022-A-PG511-6743
|4716x3144
|1.64 MB
|RICHMOND, VA, US
|0
|0
