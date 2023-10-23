USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations

The USS Gabrielle Gifford (LCS 10) in the distance conducts small boat operations with the USS Mobile (LCS 26) in the South China Sea (Oct. 20). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

