Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    SINGAPORE

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts small boat operations off the coast of Singapore. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Suring)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:38
    Photo ID: 8093665
    VIRIN: 231020-N-PK180-2073
    Resolution: 6433x4289
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations
    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Allied Partners
    Free and Open Indo Pacfic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT