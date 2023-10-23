USS Mobile (LCS 26) conducts small boat operations off the coast of Singapore. Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century costal threats. Mobile is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Chief Justin Suring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2023 Date Posted: 10.28.2023 00:38 Photo ID: 8093665 VIRIN: 231020-N-PK180-2073 Resolution: 6433x4289 Size: 0 B Location: SG Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.