USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (20 Oct. 2023) Damage Control Third Class Matthew Wood (left) watches on as Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) David Herring talks with Chief Boatswain’s mate Jerry Huang in preparation for sending the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat into the water for small boat operations off of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) (Oct. 20). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

