USS Mobile (LCS 26) Conducts Small Boat Operations

20231020-N-PK180-2007 SOUTH CHINA SEA (20 Oct. 2023) Sailors prepare the Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB) for small boat operations off of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) in the South China Sea (Oct. 20). Mobile, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

