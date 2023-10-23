Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jamesha Richardson, galley Watch Captain at Naval Base Kitsap, Washington, and Royal Navy Able Rating Catering Services Jessica Jones, Royal Navy Embassy, prepare dishes at the Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory.

It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.

