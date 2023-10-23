Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9]

    Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory

    HMNB PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    The combined US Navy and UK Royal Navy culinary team stand together on the quarterdeck of HMS Victory after having prepared and served the Anglo-American relations dinner.
    It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 13:00
    Location: HMNB PORTSMOUTH, GB
    This work, Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US and UK chefs prepare symbolic dinner aboard HMS Victory

    Culinary Specialist
    HMS Victory
    Anglo-American
    Catering Services

