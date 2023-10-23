The combined US Navy and UK Royal Navy culinary team stand together on the quarterdeck of HMS Victory after having prepared and served the Anglo-American relations dinner.
It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2023 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8092737
|VIRIN:
|231026-N-LL945-1154
|Resolution:
|4014x2676
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|HMNB PORTSMOUTH, GB
|Web Views:
|35
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US and UK chefs prepare symbolic dinner aboard HMS Victory
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT