Culinary Specialist 1st Class Luis Sanchez, Leading Petty Officer at the Secretary of Defense Mess, Pentagon, Virginia, prepares dishes at the Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory.
It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.
US and UK chefs prepare symbolic dinner aboard HMS Victory
