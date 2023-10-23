Anglo-American relations, refers to the close and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. The two countries have a shared history, language, culture, and values, and they cooperate closely on a wide range of issues, including defense, security, intelligence, trade, and investment.



The relationship deepened during the 20th century, as the U.K. and U.S. worked together to defeat the Axis powers in World War II and to build the post-war international order.



Today, Anglo-American relations is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world.



The Anglo-American dinner has become an annual event held aboard Victory. The dinner is hosted by the Royal Navy (RN), and it is attended by senior officials from both countries.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.27.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 8092726 VIRIN: 231026-N-LL945-1042 Resolution: 2925x4386 Size: 1.87 MB Location: HMNB PORTSMOUTH, GB Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.