    Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 1 of 9]

    Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory

    HMNB PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Russ Stewart 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Anglo-American relations, refers to the close and enduring ties between the United Kingdom and the United States. The two countries have a shared history, language, culture, and values, and they cooperate closely on a wide range of issues, including defense, security, intelligence, trade, and investment.

    The relationship deepened during the 20th century, as the U.K. and U.S. worked together to defeat the Axis powers in World War II and to build the post-war international order.

    Today, Anglo-American relations is one of the most important bilateral relationships in the world.

    The Anglo-American dinner has become an annual event held aboard Victory. The dinner is hosted by the Royal Navy (RN), and it is attended by senior officials from both countries.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2023
    Date Posted: 10.27.2023 12:59
    Location: HMNB PORTSMOUTH, GB
    US and UK chefs prepare symbolic dinner aboard HMS Victory

    Culinary Specialist
    HMS Victory
    Anglo-American
    Catering Services

