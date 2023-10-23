Culinary Specialist 1st Class Luis Sanchez, Leading Petty Officer at the Secretary of Defense Mess, Pentagon, Virginia, and Royal Navy Leading Catering Services Sam May, Royal Navy Embassy, prepare dishes at the Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory.

It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.26.2023 Date Posted: 10.27.2023 12:59 Photo ID: 8092728 VIRIN: 231026-N-LL945-1066 Resolution: 3722x2481 Size: 1.33 MB Location: HMNB PORTSMOUTH, GB Hometown: OGDEN, UT, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.