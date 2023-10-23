Culinary Specialist 1st Class Luis Sanchez, Leading Petty Officer at the Secretary of Defense Mess, Pentagon, Virginia, and Royal Navy Leading Catering Services Sam May, Royal Navy Embassy, prepare dishes at the Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory.
It is a symbol of the close friendship and cooperation between the two countries, and it is a reminder of the shared values and heritage that bind them together.
This work, Anglo-American dinner aboard HMS Victory [Image 9 of 9], by Russ Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
