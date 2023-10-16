548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown

Col. Matthew W. Braman, deputy commander- support for the 10th Mountain Division, and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, city of Watertown mayor, talk with Soldiers assigned to 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion, Oct. 20, 2023, as they go to the different sites that the battalion has set up to support the city. Soldiers from 548th DSSB were asked to help the city of Watertown when it delcared a water emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

