    548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown [Image 1 of 6]

    548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown

    WATERTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mynah Gilbert, petroleum systems technician for the 10th Mountain Diviion Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, conducts an interview with ABC50 news, Oct. 19, 2023, at the Watertown High School parking lot. Soldiers from 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion were asked to help the city of Watertown when it delcared a water emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    This work, 548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

