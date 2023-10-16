Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown [Image 5 of 6]

    WATERTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion help a city of Watertown resident, Oct. 20, 2023, at Watertown High School. Soldiers from 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion were asked to help the city of Watertown when it delcared a water emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 17:17
    Photo ID: 8082492
    VIRIN: 231020-A-WA772-1008
    Resolution: 5022x3348
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: WATERTOWN, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Neysa Canfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment operations

