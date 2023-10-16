548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown

Soldiers with 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion assist a preventive medicine specialist, Oct. 20, 2023, at the Northland Plaza ditribution site to ensure water is safe for consumption. Soldiers from 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion were asked to help the city of Watertown when it delcared a water emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)

