548th DSSB supports the city of Watertown

A Soldier with 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion prepares to fill up gallons of water for a city of Watertown resident, Oct. 20, 2023, at Watertown High School. Soldiers from 548th Division Sustainment Supoort Battalion were asked to help the city of Watertown when it delcared a water emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Neysa Canfield/10th MDSB Public Affairs Office)
|10.20.2023
|10.20.2023 17:16
|8082489
|231020-A-WA772-1002
|4510x3007
|1.44 MB
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|1
|0
