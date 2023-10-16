RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki

U.S. Marines with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers use a forklift to move equipment during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JGSDF Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

