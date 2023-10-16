RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Sebastian Gutierrez, (left), a network administrator, and Cpl. Elijah Leduc, (right), a tactical air defense controller, both with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct radio checks on an AN/PRC-117G radio during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Gutierrez is a native of San Jose, California. Leduc is a native of McDonough, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 Location: OKINAWA, JP